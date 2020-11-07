The kitchen / breakfast room is a particular feature of the house The kitchen / breakfast room is a particular feature of the house

Stepping through the entrance porch to a welcoming reception hall with wide arch plaster corbels, there is a cloakroom with WC before we enter the superb lounge / dining room, a bright triple aspect area separated by a wide archway and with double glazed patio doors opening to the garden.

The kitchen / breakfast room is a particular feature of the house and fitted with a comprehensive range of cream-fronted units, natural wood working surfaces and a fitted electric double oven.

The breakfast area enjoys a vaulted ceiling with skylight, windows overlooking the garden, the French doors opening to the patio for those sunny summer days and for the cold winter nights, there is also underfloor heating.

Downstairs is completed by a study room / bedroom 4 and we then head up to the master bedroom, boasting views across to St Marychurch and along the coast. This bedroom is en-suite and possesses a dressing room with fitted wardrobes. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also enjoy sea views and are of a good size.

The family bathroom has a white suite of panelled spa bath with shower, partly tiled walls, tiled flooring and a ladder-style heated towel rail.

Moving outside, the property has an attractive paved patio with outside lighting. Steps rise to a further patio screened with trellising and benefits from the afternoon sun.

Further pathways lead through the well-stocked garden planted with mature trees and shrubs to a decked terrace. The lawned front garden is gently sloping.

We finish off a fabulous home with parking for several vehicles leading to the double garage with a utility area and provisions for washing machine and dryer, space for a freezer and second fridge.

The property is on the market for £415,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact John Lake on 01803 328899 or email property@johnlake.co.uk