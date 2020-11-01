There is wood-effect flooring in the lounge and dining room There is wood-effect flooring in the lounge and dining room

A very spacious semi-detached reverse level family house situated in a sought-after location, the property is quite concealed from the road and is accessed via a private courtyard garden.

Internally, the surprisingly generous accommodation, which has gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows, comprises entrance hall, dining hall with balcony, lounge and a superb conservatory.

There is wood-effect flooring in the lounge and dining room, enjoying delightful views across the nearby countryside.

The large kitchen/breakfast room opens on to a further balcony which takes full advantage of the location.

It is a kitchen fully equipped with integrated units and plenty of storage space for keeping all those ingredients essential for hosting a perfect dinner party in a perfect home.

There is also the all-important wine rack, a range of wall cupboards, breakfast bar, radiator, uPVC double glazed windows, uPVC double glazed door to covered entrance leading to the front garden.

There are four bedrooms, one with shower room en-suite, another with a separate shower and there is also a main bathroom, study and utility room.

All four bedrooms are of decent size, with bedroom one enjoying built-in wardrobes and the en-suite convenience for a busy family home.

The gardens are a particular feature, enjoying a very private patio area, driveway and garage to the front, while the rear garden is of a good size with several patio areas and backs directly on to lovely woodland.

This is a home that perfectly encapsulates all that is special about naturally inspiring Torbay, blessed with well-lit rooms throughout the property and two delightful sun balconies to soak up the great outdoors.

The property is close to bus services, a parade of shops and the ring road providing access to other parts of the bay and further afield.

The property is on the market for £349,950. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact Williams Hedge Estate Agents on 01803 554322 or visit www.williamshedge.co.uk