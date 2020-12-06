The bathroom The bathroom

There is a range of two-and-three bedroom’ apartments and maisonettes, priced from only £150,000.

This stunning development is located within level walking distance to Paignton seafront, the town centre and Paignton train station.

Each property has allocated parking and there are beautifully maintained communal gardens.

Every apartment within the development has been finished to a high standard and boasts built in appliances.

The kitchen

‘Silverlawns’ consists of three blocks; the main block has a secure communal entrance along with an intercom system, and every floor is lift accessible.

There is then a secondary block of maisonettes, each with their own private entrance and a secluded block of apartments tucked away at the rear.

Each apartment is unique in size and shape to keep with the character of the building and there are large windows in every property to allow plenty of natural light to flood throughout.

The interiors are all modern with sleek neutral kitchens, built-in appliances, spacious living areas and contemporary bathrooms.

The living area

The apartments are all two bedrooms with plenty of space and an open-plan living area, that has ample room for both living room and dining room furniture.

The maisonettes are three bedrooms, also benefitting from open-plan living and a wonderful outlook over the communal gardens.

‘Silverlawns’ has been built with the environment in mind! The development is run on a biomass boiler, which is run off wood chips and is completely carbon neutral and a renewable energy which will help reduce the dependency on fossil fuels.

This is all taken care of by the management company allowing residents to sit back and relax, it’s also cost-effective and has efficiency savings of 15% against normal gas boilers.

There is the added benefit of electric car charging points around the car park for the use of the residents.

For more information or to book a viewing, contact iMove Estate Agents on 01803 367191 or visit www.imoveestateagents.co.uk