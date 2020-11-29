Garden area at Graham Road Garden area at Graham Road

This superbly-presented three-bedroom property comes with garage and a driveway with off-street parking suitable for two or three cars.

An attractive and well-maintained garden is situated at the front of the property with a spacious lawned garden at the rear with an elevated patio area that is paved.

The property has been modernised throughout by the current owners to provide an enjoyable and comfortable living space consisting of a light and airy entrance hall, large galley kitchen to the front of the property which leads into the rear garden.

A contemporary four-piece family bathroom, a lounge to the rear of the property with a stunning feature log burner, a dining area off of the lounge which leads into a bright conservatory.

The property has three double bedrooms with which the master bedroom including an en-suite three-piece shower room.

As you enter the property, you are presented with a modern but homely hallway with wood effect laminate flooring.

Access to bedroom three and the kitchen are to the left and are situated at the front of the property, straight ahead is the family bathroom and then bedroom two and the lounge/dining room is to the right and is located at the rear of the property.

The lounge and dining area are separated by an archway with the dining room elevated. The dining room has wood-effect flooring while the lounge is carpeted. A beautiful outset log burner is the feature of the lounge area with a tiled hearth.

A large galley kitchen with cream wall and base units which offers under counter space for a washing machine, tumble dryer, fridge/freezer and an integrated oven and hob. The master bedroom is carpeted throughout with an en-suite that provides a two-piece shower room. The bedroom offers generous space for a double bed, wardrobes and chest of drawers. A walk-in wardrobe is situated from the landing area. Bedrooms two and three also provide plenty of space for a double bed, large wardrobes and other bedroom furniture.

The property is on the market for £305,000. Please contact Ridgewater Property on 01803 313577 or visit www.ridgewater.co.uk