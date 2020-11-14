Oldway Mansion in Paignton Oldway Mansion in Paignton

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares images taken at Torquay seafront and harbour as well as THe Drum Inn at Cockington and Oldway Mansion.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes

The Drum Inn at Cockington The Drum Inn at Cockington