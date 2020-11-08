Fireworks Fireworks

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his fireworks images taken at Torquay seafront and Sherwell Valley School over the past few years.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes

