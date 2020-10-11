Sunrise over Babbacombe Sunrise over Babbacombe

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen and his wife Debbie celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary and yesterday (Wednesday) was Debbie’s birthday - so belated birthday greetings to Debbie!

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes

