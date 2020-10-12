The kitchen features a comprehensive range of units and working surfaces with a fitted electric oven, four-ring ceramic hob with filter hood over, integrated washing machine and fridge/freezer The kitchen features a comprehensive range of units and working surfaces with a fitted electric oven, four-ring ceramic hob with filter hood over, integrated washing machine and fridge/freezer

Whitley Court is a stylish development specifically designed to cater for the very best in retirement with 24-hour emergency call availability, entry security with staffed reception desk, on-site restaurant, residents’ lounge, multi-function/cinema room, hairdressing salon, guest suite and buggy store.

Extra Care services can be provided if required.

This particular apartment occupies a first floor position enjoying an easterly outlook toward the beautifully tended landscaped communal gardens.

Built in 2014, the development is conveniently located close to both Paignton Zoo and the Morrisons supermarket, with a local bus service to Paignton town centre found immediately outside.

From the secure communal entrance, lift and stair access rises to the first floor level from where a private door with spyhole opens to the spacious reception hall designed for mobility ease and suitable for wheelchair use. The hall has an emergency pull cord and two storage cupboards, one fitted with slat shelving.

The open-plan living space with wide picture window enjoys an open view over the communal garden.

There are two further windows to the side elevations, an emergency pull cord and telephone door entry system.

The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of units and working surfaces with inset sink unit. It offers a fitted electric oven, four-ring ceramic hob with filter hood over, integrated washing machine and fridge/freezer.

The double bedroom is fitted with a double-glazed picture window and an emergency pull cord. There is an en-suite Jack and Jill wet room with white suite of generous shower area, wash hand basin and WC with concealed cistern.

Whitley Court is set in well-tended landscaped communal gardens with central seating area, outside lighting and bench seating.

Residents must be at least 55 years old. The sale price of the apartment is for a 50 per cent share with the remaining 50 per cent share being retained by Sanctuary Housing.

The property is on the market for £74, 950. To arrange a viewing, call John Lake on 01803 328811.