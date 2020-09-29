Neil Tozer, director of Ridgewater Sales and Lettings Neil Tozer, director of Ridgewater Sales and Lettings

Renting is great, and can be the right solution for some people for any number of reasons, but it’s also true to say that for many people it is simply a stepping stone towards home ownership.

There are many factors as to why people rent or buy in Torbay, and no two situations are really the same.

Everyone has their own unique circumstances and you should know this before you start comparing yourselves with other people who either rent or buy.

But at the end of the day, it’s often all about money, and the financials of being able to afford a property in Torbay. Because of this, and we know it sounds obvious, it is so important to make sure you get it right from the start.

To be fair, as we know, there are pros and cons for both renting in Torbay or owning a property.

Writing a list of pros and cons will really focus your mind and help you to come to a decision. And don’t forget, it is absolutely OK to say that you’ve always wanted to own a house rather than rent.

It can be an exciting time but you must know the responsibilities and the financial implications and don’t just let your heart rule your head.

The benefits of owning a property include:

1. As a homeowner, you have more control over what you do with the property – decorating or adding a conservatory for example.

There may be restrictions depending on where you live, or if the house is listed, but you can do a lot to a property to make it a home.

If you rent, you may be restricted on whether you can have pets or even children in the house.

So buying a house can help you grow your family – whether it’s with a baby or a furbaby!

2. You are investing your time and your money into a building that you own, rather than paying someone else, although chances are you will have a mortgage to pay.

3. When you come to sell your house in years to come, you should be able to make some profit, all being well, and that money will come to you.

Of course, market conditions will affect this so it’s worth bearing that in mind.

So, a massive benefit is the financial security owning a property in Torbay can bring.

They say that bricks and mortar are a sound investment and it is largely true so it’s definitely worth a look.

4. When you’re paying a mortgage, you’re always stepping towards owning your house outright, and that’s a key driver for many people, perhaps like you, who want to get on the property ladder right now.

Interest rates and mortgage packages can be very competitive so it might even be that you won’t pay as much as you would in rent.

You’ll need to work out how much you can afford, how much a mortgage is, and how much you’ll need for additional costs when buying a property.

5. It can be such a wonderful opportunity and a real sense of satisfaction when you are living in a property where you are the homeowner.

6. The benefits will continue into your later years too as there are schemes that allow you to release equity from your home to help fund your retirement.

Therefore, not only can owning a house benefit you today, it will help you when you are older too.

There does seem to be a British tradition about owning your own home and after all, ‘An Englishman’s house is his castle’, but buying property is a personal decision.

According to Government statistics: “The proportion of 25 to 34 year olds in owner occupation has increased and there are now almost equal proportions of 25 to 34 year olds living in the private rented and owner occupied sectors.”

This, we think, means that owning your own home is once again becoming more and more popular with younger people, reversing, or at least slowing the trend towards renting.

There are so many benefits to owning your own place, but we know it can also be a daunting journey to begin.

Do your research, your homework, and talk to experts.

In fact, come and talk to us at Ridgewater Sales and Lettings as we have years of experience in helping people like you to become homeowners.

If you need some advice, don’t hesitate to call us on 01803 525100 or email us at sales@ridgewater.co.uk and we will be delighted to help you in your search for a property in Torbay.