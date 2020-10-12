It’s easy to forget the impact of Covid-19 on the local talent that’s right on our doorstep.

With the UK live music scene on ‘red alert’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, festivals and live gigs are still off the agenda and 140,000 music industry professionals in the UK have been without a steady income since March.

Mainstream artists have been able to continue generating money through live streaming and promoting record sales digitally, while around 100,000 independent musicians rely on securing gigs at smaller venues and festivals to provide most of their income.

It may not just be the money for these musicians but also the dangers of risking their momentum with fans as the music world shifts even further from physical to digital.

As more established artists move to implementing DIY tactics to engage their fanbase throughout lockdown, smaller independent artists are fighting more than ever to stand out in an already overcrowded sea of digital competition.

Thankfully, technology has given unsigned artists the ability to bypass major labels and take control of their own creative output, offering identical tools and platforms to their more established counterparts.

Long gone are the days of label dominance, artist puppetry and viability dictated by geographical locations. In today’s music world, music videos, albums and even live gigs can be created and delivered to audiences from a two-bed flat on the outskirts of Plainmoor.

Sam Schofield, drummer of Brixham-based band Fussie, talks about how supporting local music online is imperative for the survival of the music scene.

He said: “You need to support local and grassroots music for the industry to survive. I reckon that most of your favourite bands started out in a local pub somewhere. You may not be able to go to a live gig now, but engaging with a band on social media could be the difference between them making it or not.”

Supporting the local music scene not only helps the local economy, secures jobs and may preserve an entire industry, but it enriches our local community.

So let’s support our local music scene through their social media. Buy their merch, reserve their gig tickets and share their lockdown live-streams, to make sure that once this pandemic’s over, we still have our Torbay music to fill our local venues.