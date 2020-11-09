Ever since his 2018 single ‘Runaway’ surpassed 100,000 streams online, Jamie Yost has become somewhat of a staple within the South West music scene.

Inspired by fellow Devonian poetic lyricist, Ben Howard, Torquay-born Jamie Yost first picked up a guitar nine years ago aged 17 and hasn’t looked back since.

Along with a sell-out launch of his EP ‘Aurora’ at the Barbican Theatre in Plymouth, Yost spent 2019 securing slots at top-tier festivals and supporting artists such as Nathan Ball, Ward Thomas and shared a stage with folk-rock singer, Newton Faulkner.

Now, in a much more anti-festival 2020, Jamie Yost has dedicated his time working on his brand-new creation and latest single; ‘Tremors.’

Much like most of Yost’s music, Tremors feels more like a mood than a piece of music. The track begins with an ethereal chime, contrasting soft and striking so brilliantly as it blooms into a defiant drum beat which carries the pace for the song throughout.

Yost’s soothing vocals are perfectly complimented by the angelic backing vocals of featured artist, Charlie Louise, a singer/songwriter from Cornwall.

From the lyrics to the structure, Tremors is infused with unrestrained emotion and it becomes clear how he can be compared to the renowned King of introspective lyric writing, Bon Iver.

What makes Jamie Yost so interesting is his humble approach to his musicianship, despite his worldwide success as an independent artist.

The sophistication of song composition makes it hard to believe that he’s only been doing this for a few years and without any label backing.

His outlook on what inspires him as a musician, such as family, friends and his hometown of Torquay, makes his music so relatable - an essential aspect to music as a 2020 listener.

‘Tremors’ by Jamie Yost is out now and available to stream on Spotify. You can also follow Jamie on Instagram @jamieyostmusic to keep up to date with his latest releases.