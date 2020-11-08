You will be able to go online and choose your new or used car You will be able to go online and choose your new or used car

Now we have to deal with the second wave as not enough of us have obeyed the rules and the virus is growing at a pace that will overrun the country if action had not been taken, and if we do not make a considerable effort, it still could.

What we all do know is, we have dealt with it before and therefore can deal with it again.

Furthermore, there will more solutions to the problems as more innovative ideas make it less of a hassle.

Where essential businesses need to be open they will have better safety processes, new and improved equipment, trained teams and those who must close will have stepped up their online offering to make it easier to get virtually whatever we want.

Motor dealers will continue to look after essential services and, hopefully, by the time you read this there will be clarity on MOTs and safety requirements, such as brakes and tyres.

You will be able to go online and choose your new or used car, either reserving it for delivery when the lockdown is over or in many cases arrange for a handover at the premises. Please go to dealers websites for full details.

Those of you who have ordered new vehicles which have not yet arrived should talk to your dealer, who will inform you of likely delivery dates and how final delivery to you is going to be managed.

Your safety and the safety of our teams will be paramount so if you have any personal concerns let your dealer know.

Also some of you will be concerned about whether your tax runs out or whether your MOT falls within the time between now and delivery, so once again, talk to your dealer.

Information regarding Motability vehicles should be with your dealer by the time you read this.

As I mentioned last week many of you have already made the decision to order at least some of your Christmas gifts online and I am sure you realise this will be happening more and more as a result of lockdown.

If you are unsure of whether you will be able to visit shops in time for Christmas, the sooner you order the better.

Those of you who have new vehicles on order in anticipation of any changes to tariffs should be contacted by their dealer and kept informed just in case Brexit occurs with no agreement but I think these latest developments across much of Europe could be reason for a postponement.

Finally, for those of you who have a particular concern or issue I have not covered, and you need help, call your dealer.

We will do all we can to minimise your inconvenience and keep you on the road with confidence.

Stay safe and keep to rules and I will catch up with you next week.