This has always been one of my favourite quotes. The idea of adaptability and adjusting to our environment, is one that is particularly pertinent as we embark upon the final month of 2020.

In these times, the importance of adaptation to change becomes more relevant as it’s not the strongest, nor the smartest who survive, but those who can best adapt to change.

For this reason, in these especially challenging times, flexibility to current and future changes becomes more important than ever.

With the unprecedented impact that coronavirus is currently having on the whole world, we’re all experiencing a change of pace that may seem disruptive, overwhelming and, at times, exhausting.

It seems that every aspect of our lives is changing, including the way we work, the way we communicate, the way we shop, eat and entertain ourselves. Some of us are in self-isolation, and we’re all social distancing.

Life as we know it is starting to feel very surreal and we’re all being asked to adapt in ways that perhaps take us out of our comfort zone and may feel chaotic, confusing and frustrating.

This is a situation you cannot control or stop. What you can do, however, is learn how to respond to it and deal with it in the most positive and constructive way.

Listening to the advice that you’re being given to stay safe – and to keep others safe – has to be the number one priority.

Put simply, what a year! Nobody would have predicted the rollercoaster ride that 2020 has been.

On a personal and professional level, I am still taking time to digest and reflect upon this year in general. This year, for all of us, has been one that we will never forget.

I was asked to be a panellist on the final Torbay Business Forum’s Breakfast Bytes this week. Run by the wonderful Steve Reynolds, Jim Parker and Emily Tucker, these monthly online meetings have provided a positive and productive platform for local businesses during a time of change and uncertainty.

Adapting to constant change, was a topic discussed this week. Each panellist spoke with passion and conviction about how they had successfully adapted to the current climate.

This has to be one of the success stories that shines brightly from our beautiful community. So many local businesses have adapted brilliantly, and they must be praised for it.

There have been so many exceptional examples of businesses, community groups and local people, who have shone so brightly through the darkness. Their passion and commitment to the Bay knows no bounds and I, like many, am proud to live in Torbay.

Within RE4orm, we are constantly adapting to change on a weekly basis.

We never set out to distribute meals at the start of the year but knowing the sheer need and the extent of poverty within our community, we stepped up to support.

As we near the end of 2020 and embark upon another year of uncertainty, RE4orm is committed to reducing poverty and raising aspirations within Torbay.

Our extraordinary mobile community centre which began its journey as UB40’s tour bus, is currently being renovated by a huge army of people.

The construction students at South Devon College have been instrumental in its transformation and we are delighted they are a part of it.

Boasting a kitchen, story-telling area, meeting rooms and sensory area, this unique community hub, will be out in the community every week, working with families.

Working collaboratively with local businesses and experts in their field is key.

We have an array of talent in our community that needs to be tapped into.