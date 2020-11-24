Havills have maintained their workforce but have had to implement the government furlough scheme Havills have maintained their workforce but have had to implement the government furlough scheme

At the initial start of the shutdown they had to stop trading completely, all employees were placed on the furlough scheme.

A compnay spokesman said: "It was such a confusing and uncertain time. No one knew what lay ahead.

"We worked hard and fast together to gain an understanding on how we could move forward and still continue to operate our business successfully, but to also safeguard our employees and customers within this process.

"We had to completely reassess every job and how we worked.

"Our electricians on flexible furlough were brought back on shifts, two weeks on, two weeks off.

"This supported us in complying with distancing regulations and restrictions both in the office and out on site, and enabled us to carry out and accomplish the essential council/TDA electrical works required to crucial areas of their business in the Bay.

"It was imperative and of utmost importance to us to be able to still extend a reliable, dependable and quality service to those in our community that needed it.

"In terms of the pipeline on the electrical side of the business, we are continuing with the testing and remedial works for Torbay Council/TDA, the harbours and many schools throughout the Bay to make sure they are electrical safe and secure.

"We also carried out a survey of the illuminations on Torquay seafront in the summer period to give the council an understanding of the repairs required while tidying them up as much as possible, always with the Covid safe guidelines as a priority.

"We are really only just managing to struggle through by implementing good practises and supporting each other.

"It is without doubt a struggle financially.

"The exhibition side of the business has taken a massive hit, all exhibition employees are still currently furloughed.

"The exhibitions and event industry have received very little or no help or support.

"We have not had any income since March with no events taking place since March.

"This extends to roughly 80 per cent of the company’s income. It is a crippling loss. But, we are doing the best we can under the current limited resources and restrictions and are trying to stay optimistic and positive.

"The workforce we have is amazing; we have a great team of people. I couldn’t ask for any more from them.

"They all continue to offer superb quality workmanship, value and great customer care.

"It is not always easy for them to sometimes carry out their work as they have to be considerate of the new safety rules and restrictions with the wearing of masks and social distancing, but they are doing a great job, in fact I would go to say an exceptional job under very difficult circumstances.

"Each member of the team, from the guys on the ground to the office staff have played their part.

"We really couldn’t get through it without their support for the business and each other.

"Havills is a long standing, family run, electrical and exhibition vusiness.

"We are still very family oriented.

"We will have been trading in the Bay and surrounding areas for 75 years next year. We delight in our family and community values.

"We care about our business and the people in our business.

"We recognise and understand that the success of our business gives each of us individual success.

"All our employees happily support the company. They have all offered to pull together, to tighten the belt to make savings, and to support one another.

"We are proud to have such a supportive workforce and very small turnover of staff.

"Many have been with us since apprentices.

"They are seen as extended family members.

"The team is the strength of the company."