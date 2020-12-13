While the Abbey Christmas event including a real ice rink at Torre Abbey has been cancelled, hopes are high for an even bigger party next year.

Meanwhile, Torre Abbey will be open from midday until 7pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Saturday, December 19, with stringent Covid-19 safety measures in place.

As well as being able to walk around the main house to take in its 800 years of history, visitors will be able to enjoy two very special family friendly activities outside in the walled gardens.

Both activities are included in the entry ticket price, and are free for 1196 Club members.

The Christmas Star Trail will run up until 4pm. Children will be given activity sheets to help them in their hunt for all the Christmas stars around the gardens.

Find them all to spell out a Christmas phrase and win a sweet seasonal treat.

Children will also be able to find out what their unique Elf name is, which is very important at this time of year!

Once the sun begins to set at around 4.15pm, the Christmas Abbey Advent Windows come to life.

Each of the 25 colourful fairy-tale advent windows will start to light up.

Each numbered window has a different picture forming a magical gallery that all will love. D

on’t forget to wrap up warm – Christmas jumpers and woolly hats are recommended and feel free to take along a lantern to guide you through the gardens.

The gift shop will be open throughout the festive opening hours and is packed with unique gifts, offering a perfect opportunity to get Christmas wrapped up. 1196 Club memberships make a great present and offer unlimited entry to the Abbey throughout the year.

The café will also be open for take-away hot and cold drinks, cakes and snacks.

Councillor Mike Morey, Cabinet member for infrastructure, environment and culture on Torbay Council, said; “It is fantastic that Torre Abbey are able to go ahead with their planned Christmas activities this year and spread a little Christmas cheer across the Bay.”

Torre Abbey will closed from Sunday, December 20, and reopen again in the new year.

Pre-booking visits to Torre Abbey is essential. For more information and to book tickets visit www.torre-abbey.org.uk