The EP mixes a signature alt-rock sound and aesthetic with a sprinkling of global pandemic relatability as it guides the listener through a raw account of the trials and tribulations which we all face, at some point, as human beings.

Recorded over lockdown at Momentum Studios in Plymouth, Pylon Poets' four-track EP merges sounds of melodic synth-layered songs with lyrics that mirror 2020 and everything that’s come with it.

Combine this with an irrefutable hint of the sharp-toothed riffs of Muse and you get a record which contains a balance of both approachability and distinctiveness in equal measures.

The first song ‘Reverie’ is packed with grit and the only track off the EP yet to be released.

Leading into ‘Abandon,’ the listener is met with Pylon Poets' synth-pop angle, paired with vocals that take on an almost orchestral tonality, stereotypical of their high-energy rock and synth counterparts.

‘Breathe’ is the more melancholic of the four, swapping brisk tempos for a softer drum beat that folds outward to an emotionally-charged and spectacular outro.

The song’s pessimism alludes to a troubled state of mind as vocalist Dan Hughes sings: “The rising sun plagues the sky / Silence owns the moment.”

The final track, 'Rise and Call', is a satirical nod to the modern narrative of modern political discourse, charged with Pylon Poets trademark hearty riff.

Pylon Poets' new EP ‘Lucid Hallucinations’ is released on all online platforms on December 18.

You can also catch them live at the Foundry on December 19 alongside a host of local bands.

To buy tickets, log on to https://fb.me/e/4gLikXOKJ