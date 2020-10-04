The iconic Shirley Towers in Torquay The iconic Shirley Towers in Torquay

Enjoying divine panoramic views, this penthouse apartment has been comprehensively refurbished to an exceptional standard by design professionals.

Constructed in the 1960s, it is a luxurious property in the wonderful Shirley Towers, commanding superb Torbay views from a penthouse that occupies the entire top-floor level. There is simply nowhere better to enjoy the stunning beauty of our naturally inspiring Bay.

Ascending to the property via a lift, the fun starts with a delightful lobby area and you move inside the home to a reception hall, utility cupboard and cloakroom.

The expansive sitting room enjoys flexible seating and entertainment areas, while the sensational observatory features full-width double-glazed windows and venetian blinds. There is more visual pleasure to be soaked in from the triple aspect dining room, where the vista takes in Brixham’s beautiful Berry Head.

The expansive sitting room The expansive sitting room

The kitchen boasts a raised breakfast deck with grooved bamboo back panels, a cooking island with high specification gas hob, electric double over and soft close utility drawers. The units are tall and offer plenty of room, while the kitchen pantry has a movable free-standing fridge freezer.

The principal bedroom also takes in panoramic views of the Bay and Torquay’s famous inner harbour, as well as providing direct access to the observatory. The bathroom boasts a Japanese plunge cube bath with shower wand. There are two further bedrooms, one of which could be used as a study, and an additional bathroom.

Outside Shirley Towers, the property benefits from a designated end garage and there is visitor parking provided in the entrance forecourt. The communal gardens provide lawn and patio spaces.

Shirley Towers has always been a beautiful location and now with the added design features, this penthouse, including an improved thermal performance through the refurbished windows, a muted colour scheme and extensive improvements throughout, this Property of the Week is one of our very best.

The property is on the market for £605,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact John Lake on 01803 328899.