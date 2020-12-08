Scott Richards logo. Picture: Chris Wills Scott Richards logo. Picture: Chris Wills

The charity is involved in varied and important work. As a local solicitor and being passionate about our fabulous county and community, I jumped at the opportunity to help support it. Every fortnight I shall share news about some current projects in these pages.

The long and light summer days of this year are now a memory and as Christmas fast approaches, the days feel shorter and colder.

It is often forgotten in warmer months that fuel bills are in fact a year-round concern for many, but these colder winter months certainly bring this issue into sharper focus.

This winter will be especially challenging for many reasons apart from just the weather; the second national lockdown followed by the now announced Tier 2 regulations in Devon will undoubtedly mean that many will continue to work from home adding to fuel costs.

Others will be worried how to meet their bills in the face of job uncertainties, and others simply concerned as to how to keep themselves and families warm during the coming months in the face of rising costs.

There is, however, help at hand.

Until March 2021, Devon Communities Together is delivering a programme of personalised energy saving advice and support as part of the Big Energy Saving Network.

Let DCT help take one worry off your mind by guiding you through energy saving, switching tariff or supplier, and accessing discounts where eligible.

You can arrange a one-to-one session by phone or Zoom with one of DCT’s fully-trained Energy Saving Network champions for yourself, or alternatively a one-to-one or group session for someone you know or a group that would benefit.

In December and January there are also group webinar sessions available.

If this is of interest to you, email martin@devoncommunities.org.uk or aggie@devoncommunities.org.uk or call 01392 2489191 to book an appointment.

If you would like to donate to support the work of the charity you can do so by visiting www.devoncommunities.org.uk/donate