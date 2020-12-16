We dread those phone calls asking for a cat or kitten for Christmas, even worse, as a surprise for someone else.

Does said person / household even know they are going to get a cat?

Are they prepared – and do the even want a new pet in their home?

This is one of the reasons our cat intake rises after the new year period and so many cats are just dumped or abandoned.

Christmas is a busy, happy time, and rightly so, usually loads of visitors, singing, noise, doors opening and shutting, children running about – now imagine you are a new little cat, introduced into that environment!

Imagine the fear and bewilderment, trying to find a quiet corner, your food, your litter tray – and the inhabitants getting cross because, not finding the tray, you toilet in the wrong place.

You see an open door, and take your chance escaping into the quiet outside, but you do not know where you are, you are likely to either get totally lost, run over or become very hungry.

Cats do die in the winter outdoors.

As stated in my last column, if we get called to help, we paper collar etc, but that cat then has another week of being cold and hungry, the chances are the ex-owner did not want a pet in the first place and are less likely to try to find them, assuming they find another home!

Cats should never be given as presents, taking on a pet should be a considered and well thought-out process involving the whole family.

The best time is to wait until after the festivities are over, the house has gone back to normal and is quiet and calm.

For the same reason we never allow cats to go to a new home as a birthday present.

If you really want to give a gift of a pet over Christmas, make sure the family know, instead of the cat itself you can give a gift of all the new things the cat will need, bed, toys, food, litter tray etc, making sure the adults know of the incoming pet and giving the children some exciting news and something to look forward to at the right time.