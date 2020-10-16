Brixham Stronger Together Brixham Stronger Together

Covid-19, and the response to the pandemic, can have a significant impact on the nation’s mental health through increased exposure to stressors.

Exacerbating this there has been a loss of coping mechanisms for many, and reduced access to mental health treatment.

Through collaboration, the Brixham partnership have come up with a scheme whereby, those organisations in the town offering services out of hours are able to refer people who need support to trained counsellors so that those who are in need and aren’t able to engage with other services are able to be supported.

The scheme, which is open to people of all ages, is being funded for six months through Brixham Town Council and is aimed at those people who might not engage with services during the day or who might not be willing to engage with traditional services.

Young people are reported to be two-and-a-half times more likely to be working in an industry that has been worst hit by the pandemic, and those aged 16 to 24 are likely to feel the effects of the pandemic on the economy for quite some time to come, especially as Torbay is so reliant upon the hospitality, retail and tourism sector.

Yes! Brixham, on behalf of the Jobcentre Plus funded through the Flexible Support Fund, are working with Brixham Jobcentre to support young people aged 18 to 24 in their search for employment through the delivery of a Youth Employment Hub based at the Edge on Bolton Street.

The hub aims to work with young people putting them in the lead to identify their employment aspirations, enabling them to create an action plan that helps to build skills and confidence so that they can achieve their goals.

Yes! Brixham will work with them to achieve these goals through supporting them in a number of different ways including CV development, application and interview technique coaching, developing digital skills around the creation of podcasts music and Youtube videos, helping to identify employment opportunities, linking them in with work experience involving local employers and building confidence through team work and volunteering.

If you are a young person aged 18 to 24 who is on Universal Credit and would like to take part in the hub, please speak to your work coach and ask to be referred.

There are two more hubs based across Torbay so check with your job coach to find which one is best for you.