The BabbacombeTheatre is going ‘Crackers for Christmas’ The BabbacombeTheatre is going ‘Crackers for Christmas’

The theatre plans on getting a little bit ‘Crackers for Christmas’ with something colourful and bursting with sparkle to ensure celebrations go with a pop this year.

A theatre spokesman said: “The five-star festive fun is guaranteed at the venue with SuperStars reworked, having had a little seasonal spirit added after its 2020 season was called short in March.”

Tickets are limited due to socially distanced seating but are on sale while the venue is closed via its website.

However, patrons who want to be guaranteed specific tickets for a date and performance time, the box office re-opens on Monday, November 2. Call them on 01803 328385.

As well as SuperStars this November, December and New Year’s Day, there are several other shows to enjoy including The Rat Pack and Marilyn, The Electrik Live Orchestra – the Ultimate Tribute to Jeff Lynne and ELO, Forbidden Nights and for one day only with two performances, the pantomime, Aladdin.

Due to current restrictions and for the wellbeing of the performers while on stage, KIDZ and Co will not be a part of the festive reworked production of SuperStars, however audiences’ favourites will be back treading the boards, including the comedy of Excellence Award winner, Steve Laister.

The spokesman added: “The casts of all these shows are looking forward to entertaining you again and the staff and management are looking forward to welcoming you back, however in the interest of your safety and wellbeing, before booking tickets or visiting the venue please do check the customer information relative to Covid-19 on the website.”