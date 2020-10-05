The triple-aspect sitting room features a polished limestone fireplace with inset living flame-effect electric coal fire The triple-aspect sitting room features a polished limestone fireplace with inset living flame-effect electric coal fire

The Ruskin is a ground floor apartment with private entrance, allocated parking and use of the stunning communal gardens where tranquil seating areas boast views to the sea.

Babbacombe Cliff is enviably positioned next to the picturesque Babbacombe Downs and theatre, while Babbacombe Bay offers a sheltered shingle beach, fishing pier, café and the Cary Arms boutique hotel with highly regarded restaurant and spa.

Babbacombe Cliff offers more than just calibre homes, it offers a lifestyle.

A private entrance door with spyhole opens to the entrance vestibule with window.

The sitting room has three windows, telephone door entry system and polished limestone fireplace with inset living flame-effect electric coal fire.

A door leads to the inner hall with bamboo flooring and a cupboard housing the consumer unit.

The kitchen/dining room is a generous room with private entrance door positioned underneath the communal vehicular archway to the development.

Fitted with a range of Shaker-style, beech-effect units and working surfaces with inset sink unit, there are integrated appliances of electric oven, four ring gas hob with filter hood over, dishwasher, washing machine and fridge/freezer.

There is also space for a wine chiller, a cupboard housing the condensed dryer, a tiled floor and two windows.

Bedroom one features an entrance area with a double wardrobe and access to the en-suite with shower cubicle, wash hand basin and WC. It is fully tiled, with bamboo flooring, an extractor fan and a window.

The bedroom area has a dual aspect with further fitted storage cupboard.

The apartment has a second bedroom, with window, and a bathroom with a white suite of panelled bath with shower over, wash hand basin and

WC. This has fully tiled walls, a heated towel rail, a tiled floor and an extractor fan.

Outside, there is a remote-controlled electric gated approach that leads to the parking facilities and underneath the archway to further parking with allocate space.

The communal grounds of Babbacombe Cliff extend to around two acres of meandering wooded pathways and pedestrian gates leading up to the coastal fields of Walls Hill and down to the Babbacombe beach.

The Ruskin is being marketed at £250,000 leasehold. For details and to view, call John Lake at The Old Town Hall, St Marychurch, on 01803 328899.